Lakhimpur Kheri road tragedy: 10 killed after truck collides with van in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Ten people, inducing two women lost their lives after truck collided head-on with a van in Lakhimpur Kheri road in Uttar Pradesh today.

The incident reportedly took place around 7.30 AM near Adlishpur village on the Pilibhit-Basti Highway. The collision was strong enough to drag the van for nearly 10 feet before stopping.

When the incident took place, people who were sitting on the front and back seats suffered critical head injuries. It is being said one was brutally crushed. Many were trapped between the seats and two of them were thrown on the road from inside.

Following the incident, local people reached out to the spot to help the people present in the van, also took the initiative to inform the police about the tragedy.

Rescue operation took place immediately after the accident, injured person were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Lakhimpur Kheri CO Shamsher Bahadur Singh says, “Today at 7 AM, a road accident occurred on Lakhimpur-Bahraich highway, where a collision occurred between a truck and a van… Multiple people died in the incident…” (Source: Police media cell) pic.twitter.com/5kJ0Mb1H6l — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026