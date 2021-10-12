Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka to attend ‘antim ardas’

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will again visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday to participate in the ‘antim ardas (final rites)’ prayers of the protesting farmers who were mowed down in the district earlier this month.

Heavy barricading and police checks have been put up on the Lucknow-Sitapur-Lakhimpur highway.

This will be Priyanka’s second visit in a fortnight.

She was arrested on October 4 and detained for 56 hours at the PAC guest house in Sitapur while she was on her way to meet the families of the deceased farmers in Lakhimpur. She was finally allowed to visit Lakhimpur on October 6 with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, apart from Priyanka, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is also reaching Lakhimpur to participate in the event while the Bahujan Samaj Party has asked its local leaders to attend the function.