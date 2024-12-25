Ladki Bahin Yojana: Transfer of Rs 1,500 resumes in Maharashtra, see details

Mumbai: The transfer of the amount of Rs. 1,500 in the account of women started again in Maharashtra under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, said reliable reports. The amount transfer had been stopped because of the application of the model code of conduct. However it was resumed post the waiver of the code. In an X post, Aditi S Tatkare the Minister for Women and child development GOM, Member of Legislative Assembly Shrivardhan constituency Raigad Maharashtra shared the news.

She wrote the post in Marathi which roughly translates into, ” Taking another important step towards women empowerment, today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri. Devendraji Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Eknathji Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Ajitdada Pawar, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is running successfully.”

“The process, which was stopped due to the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, has been resumed today and the process of distributing the honor fund to about 12,87,503 sisters who remained Aadhaar Sindig in the first phase has begun,” she further wrote.