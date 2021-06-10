KV Admission 2021: New schedule released for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas, see details here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had started the admission process from the fourth week of March, but due to the increasing cases of coronavirus , the admission process had to be postponed. Now Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has once again decided to begin the admission process.

According to the released notification, the first list of selected and awaited list of all the registered students will be released on June 23. After this, the second and third list will be released on June 30 and July 5 respectively.

According to the revised schedule of KVS, the lottery process for first class enrollment in Kendriya Vidyalaya will be held on June 23. The list of admission in class II and beyond will be released on June 24 (if not released yet). The admission process for classes from class II onwards will run from June 25 to June 30. The last date of admission for all classes except class 11th is August 31.

Class 11th admission process: For admission in class 11th, students will have to register within 10 days after the declaration of class 10th result. The admission list will be issued within 20 days of the result declaration. Students of other schools will be able to get admission only if the seats are vacant after the admission of students of KVS. Students have to take admission within 30 days of the result declaration.

