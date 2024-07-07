Kulgam Encounter: 4 terrorists gunned down, two soldiers martyred

Kulgam: At least four terrorists were killed at Modergam Village of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in an encounter with the security forces, and two soldiers have been martyred, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

Yesterday, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district and were ongoing.

As per reports, the first encounter took place in Modergam village when security forces, comprising the CRPF, Army, and local police, launched a search operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. Meanwhile, hours later, another fierce confrontation erupted in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam district.

The drone footage revealed the bodies of four terrorists after a protracted firefight. One army soldier was killed and another injured in this confrontation.

“Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on,” defence officials said.