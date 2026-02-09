KTR alleges Revanth Reddy was once caught with bags of cash during Bhupalpally campaign

Bhupalpally: Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working president KT Rama Rao on Monday claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was once “caught with money bags” in an attempt to influence legislators for the benefit of Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

While addressing a public event in Bhupalpally ahead of the local body polls in the area, KTR also alleged that the Telangana CM resorts to “threats and aggressive language” instead of addressing questions regarding the state’s welfare scheme.

The BRS leader strongly criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, terming him as ‘Lagula Thondala’ Reddy

“The Chief Minister uses abusive language against former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of doing politics through personal attacks instead of focusing on administration. Revanth Reddy had once been caught with money bags while allegedly attempting to influence legislators for the benefit of N. Chandrababu Naidu,” the BRS leader told during the meeting.

KTR claimed that whenever people question the Congress government about its promises, Revanth Reddy responds harshly rather than offering clarity.

KTR also questioned Revanth Reddy’s participation during the Telangana statehood movement and challenged his political credentials from that period.

Earlier on Sunday, KTR launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy, calling him the most incompetent and lowest-quality Chief Minister that Telangana has ever had.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the municipal election campaign in Tandur, KTR alleged that Reddy uses vulgar and disgraceful language against the public, the opposition, and even women.

(ANI)