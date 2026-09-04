Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with devotion, joy at Akshardham Mandir in Delhi

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New Delhi: The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with profound reverence, devotion, and joy on Friday within the premises of the Akshardham Mandir in Delhi.

On this occasion, a large gathering of devotees attended to partake in the divine birth celebrations of Lord Krishna. The inspiring discourses and devotional bhajans by the sadhus filled the devotees with ecstatic devotion.

Notably, the Janmashtami festival was also celebrated with grandeur in Paris, under the auspices of the BAPS organisation (Akshardham). In Paris, a city of art and culture, the consecration ceremony of France’s first traditional Hindu temple will take place on September 6.

As part of this festival, ‘Le Festival de la culture’, a devotional boat procession was scheduled for the morning of Janmashtami on the famous Seine River in Paris. Thousands of sadhus and devotees participated in this event. During this voyage, the sadhus worshipped the Bhagwan through bhajans and kirtans. On this occasion, women offered their devotional tribute through a kalash yatra.

The program at the Delhi Akshardham mandir commenced in the evening with the chanting and prayers offered to God. The sadhus delivered inspiring discourses on spiritual topics, such as the glory of surrender to God, the emotion of exclusive devotion, and love for spiritual discourses, through the Gopika Geet described in the Bhagavat Purana, a release said.

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They explained that surrender to God is not merely an emotional expression, but a spiritual practice to make one’s life God-centric. Love for spiritual discourses and satsang helps develop spiritual resilience and virtues in life.

During the Janmashtami celebration, children and youths presented various devotional and cultural performances. A dance-drama based on the divine birth of Shri Krishna served as a special attraction, portraying the divine appearance and character of Bhagwan Shri Krishna in an expressive manner. The enchanting performances by the child and youth devotees filled the attending devotees with waves of divine joy, added the press note.

Throughout the program, the atmosphere of Akshardham was filled with spiritual jubilation through devotional music, prayers, inspiring addresses by the sadhus, and cultural presentations by children and youths.

(ANI)