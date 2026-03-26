KRAFTON India & DPIIT Partner to Launch Bharat Startup Grand Challenge for Gaming

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DPIIT just shook hands with KRAFTON India, the digital entertainment heavyweight, to push India’s gaming and interactive media scene to the next level. This new deal—an MoU—lines up government policy with KRAFTON’s sector expertise, targeting startups in online gaming, esports, animation, and AI tech.

Under this collaboration, KRAFTON India and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will kick off the ‘Bharat Startup Grand Challenge.’ They’re rolling out hackathons and masterclasses, giving entrepreneurs a real shot at solving industry problems. By focusing on Immersive technology and game design, The aim is to connect creative minds with the tools they need to scale up their ideas.

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There’s more than just technical skills on offer. The MoU stresses global integration and opening doors to new markets. Startups can expect hands-on mentorship, access to knowledge-sharing platforms, and maybe even pilot collaborations. This helps them go from early-stage concepts to products that can compete worldwide. Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Sanjiv Singh, says the partnership is a gamechanger, strengthening India’s digital economy and making sure innovators have what they need to build world-class products.

KRAFTON’s not new to this. The partnership adds to their previous initiatives like the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). It’s all about responsible innovation and keeping digital spaces safe, with a goal to grab a bigger piece of the $300 billion global gaming pie. Vision is to Turn India into a powerhouse for interactive entertainment and homegrown intellectual property.