Kolkata sexual assault-murder case: Doctors call nationwide strike

Kolkata: Doctors have called a nationwide strike demanding justice and proper investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

On Monday, protesting against the crime and demanding intense investigation into the case, the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) gave a call for a nationwide medical strike.

It is worth mentioning here that the body of a 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night.

The autopsy reports revealed that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. She was reportedly sexually assaulted and later murdered.

During the investigation, the cops arrested, one Sanjoy Roy in connection with the case. Reportedly, he is a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital but used to frequently visit the place.

During interrogation, Sanjay revealed that he returned to his place after committing the crime, and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a stern warning to Kolkata police on Monday stating that the investigation would be transferred to CBI if they fail to crack the matter by August 18.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.