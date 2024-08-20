Kolkata rape murder case: Worried About Safety Of Women, Young Doctors, will set up national task force

Advertisement

New-Delhi: The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The Supreme Court has begun hearing of the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor in Kolkata. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is currently hearing the matter.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice said it is deeply concerned about the absence of safe working conditions for young doctors. If women are not able to go to work and conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality, the top court said.

The Supreme Court also said that the name of the victim has been all over the media, and the photographs and videos are all over the media. “This is extremely concerning,” the court said.

The top court said, the law prohibits publishing victims names. Is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life? SC also questions the Principal of the college for trying to pass it off as suicide and the parents were not allowed to see the body.

The Supreme Court raised questions on the registration of the FIR and says it appears the crime was detected in the early hours of the morning and no FIR was filed.

Later, the CJI said, CBI to file a status report and apprise on the status of the investigation. We are setting up a national task force and want them to give recommendations on the modalities to be followed across the country for the safety measures for senior and junior doctors.