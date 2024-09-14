Kolkata rape and murder case: Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh along with a police officer arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh along with a police officer on Saturday. The arrest has been made for alleged delay caused in the registration of the FIR in the brutal rape and murder case of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the institute.

Sandip Ghosh had been arrested earlier for his role in financial irregularities of the medical institute. The CBI arrested police officer Abhijit Mondol, Tala Police Station SHO.

“We have been demanding the arrest of the former principal of the college Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala police station for their involvement in tampering with the evidence. We are very happy as the CBI has arrested them. CBI should arrest others also who have tampered with the evidence,” said a junior doctor who was protesting at the Swasthya Bhavan, reported ANI.

On August 9, the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was brutally raped and murdered, revealed autopsy reports.