Kolkata Rape and Murder Case: 50 senior doctors resign from RG Kar Hospital

Kolkata: A mass resignation took place at RG Kar Hospital today in Kolkata, with 50 senior faculty members submitting their resignation in order to support the junior doctors’ protest.

The resignation letter read, “We request the government to come into reconciliation with the protesting doctors and the ones who are sitting in indefinite hunger strike immediately.”

” We senior doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital are giving mass resignation as the government seems to be oblivious of the deteriorating condition of the doctors on hunger strike and if situation demands we will also go for individual resignation,” the resignation letter further read.

The Junior doctors have been staging a hunger strike since Saturday demanding proper justice for their fellow woman doctor who lost her life and and corruption ridden health care system.