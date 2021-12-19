Kolkata Municipal Elections: Polling begins in 144 wards

Kolkata: Polling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began at 7 AM on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements.

The Security has been heightened in Kolkata for the civic polls. Around 23,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of polls. Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 PM, informs State Election Commission Secretary (SEC) Nilanjan Sandilya.

More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.

There is CCTV surveillance in all the polling centres with at least one armed police at each booth. Nearly 40.48 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election polls.

The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the metropolis in this year’s assembly elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

Polling is underway for Kolkata civic polls. Here are some of the visuals from ward number 134 APJ Abdul Kalam English Medium School.