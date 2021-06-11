Kolkata: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Friday.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee conducted a meeting at the Trinamool Congress Bhawan at 3 p.m. where Roy met the chief minister and joined.

Earlier political observers were of the opinion that Roy’s equation with BJP was fast becoming strained allowing him to get closer to his earlier party and that was evident from several incidents in the last few days.