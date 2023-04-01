Kolkata man is world’s first to be infected by deadly plant fungus

Kolkata: A 61-year-old plant mycologist in Kolkata is the first person to be diagnosed with a fungal disease that usually affects plants. The man went to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering from a hoarse voice, cough, fatigue, and difficulties swallowing for three months.

The man, who wasn’t named, had been working with decaying material, mushrooms, and various plant fungi for a long time as part of his research activities, said doctors in the journal Medical Mycology case reports. He had no history of diabetes, HIV infection, renal disease, any chronic disease, immune suppressive drug intake, or trauma.

X-rays and CT scans were done on the patient. The chest X-ray came back normal, but the CT scan showed a paratracheal abscess in the neck, reports said.

It is worth noting that such abscesses, which can block airways, can be deadly if not detected and treated on priority.

Doctors sent a sample for testing to the “WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Fungi of Medical Importance,” where he was diagnosed with Chondrostereum purpureum.

The research in medical mycology Reports published on Science Direct reveals that silver leaf is a fungal disease of trees caused by the fungus Chondrostereum purpureum, which typically affects members of the Rose family. This is the first instance of a plant fungus causing disease in a human. Conventional techniques (microscopy and culture) failed to identify the fungus.

The patient received a course of antifungal medication, and after two years of follow-up, the patient was absolutely fine, and there is no evidence of recurrence,” the researchers wrote.