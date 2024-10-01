Kolkata: Doctors resume strike demanding justice in RG Kar Hospital rape-murder

By Himanshu
Kolkata: Doctors resume strike
Photo: X

Kolkata: The doctors in Kolkata resumed strike on Tuesday demanding justice in the rape-murder case that took place in the RG Kar Hospital recently. The junior doctors alleged that the State government has not taken adequate steps to ensure security and safety in hospitals.

Today, the doctor’s Front took out a march from College Square to Ravindra Sadan, demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case.

One of the activists, said that they have demand for justice in the RG Kar incident…not just for RG Kar victim but they want the condition of health department to improve…”doctors have been protesting for a long time but nothing was done…we have all come out together and we will be on streets till justice is served…” she reportedly said.

