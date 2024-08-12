Kolkata doctor sexual assault and murder case: AIIMS Delhi students stage protest, College principal resigns

New Delhi: Doctors and students of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi have staged massive protest in the national capital against the sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Protesting against the crime and demanding intense investigation into the case, the Federation Of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has given a call for a nationwide medical strike.

Meanwhile, hospital services across West Bengal has been disrupted as doctors, interns and post graduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day.

At the same time, the principal of the college, where the incident occurred, Sandip Ghosh has resigned from his post. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I am getting defamed on social media…The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign…I don’t like that this should happen to anyone in future…”

It is worth mentioning here that the body of a 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night.

The autopsy reports revealed that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips. She was reportedly sexually assaulted and later murdered.

During investigation, the cops arrested, one Sanjoy Roy in connection with the case. Reportedly, he is a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, but used to frequently visit the place.

During interrogation, Sanjay revealed that he returned to his place after committing the crime, and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence.

Further detailed investigation into the matter is underway.