Kolkata cash recovery: Prime accused still absconding, father goes missing too

Kolkata: Almost 48 hours have passed since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of a city-based businessman in connection with a mobile gaming app fraud case.

While Amir Khan, the prime accused in the case and the mastermind behind the fraud, continues to remain absconding, now his father and owner of the house in Kolkata’s Garden Reach area from where the cash was recovered too has gone missing since Sunday night.

ED sources said that Amir Khan has been absconding since Saturday, when its sleuths raided the Khan residence which is barely 50 metres away from the Metiabruz police station, and his three mobile phones are either switched off or out of coverage area.

His family members, including his father Nasir Khan, could not give any specific answer about his whereabouts.

Since Sunday evening, Nasir Khan has also gone missing while his mobile phone is out of range, which has deepened the suspicion about his involvement in the financial embezzlement ploy hatched by his son.

Amir Khan reportedly launched a mobile gaming application named E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public.

During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn in a hassle-free manner. This provided initial confidence to the users, who started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission.

However, after collecting handsome amounts from the public, all of a sudden withdrawal from the said app was stopped at one pretext or the other and thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped out from the said app server.

Besides the huge amount of cash, the ED sleuths also recovered certain documents and a diary from the room where the cash was stashed. The ED is now closely examining the contents of the documents and the diary to track the money trail.

