Know How To Register Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card

Know How To Register Your Mobile Number In Aadhaar Card

The Government of India has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar Number with a number of documents. The Aadhaar Number is quite necessary to seek the services of various schemes and services of the government purposes like filing an income tax return, getting a PAN card.

In order to avail the online services of Aadhaar, a person must connect his registered mobile number with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). However, If a person fails to register his mobile number or has enrolled his mobile number incorrectly while enrolling for Aadhaar, that person is has to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre.

The Linking/Registration of Mobile number in the Aadhaar card cannot be made through online basis.

Hence, these are the steps to register your mobile number on the Aadhaar Card:

1) Visit the UIDAI website and then click on the nearest enrolment centre.

2) Visit the nearest enrolment centre

2) Fill the Aadhaar Correction Form from the options

3) Mention your current mobile number that will be updated on the Aadhaar card

4) Submit the form and provide your biometrics for authentication

5) You will receive acknowledgement slip by the executive in the Aadhaar Centre.

6)The slip contains an Update Request Number (URN)

7) The URN can be used to track the updating status of Aadhaar

8) Once your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar, you will start receiving Aadhaar OTPs for availing a number of facilities.

9) You can also check the Aadhaar update status by calling UIDAI’s toll-free number 1947.

However, an applicant does not have to submit any documents for updating or registering the mobile number on the Aadhaar Card.