Know all symptoms of the new Omicron Variant BF.7

The new Omicron variant BF.7 of Covid has been the cause of massive increase in Covid cases in China. It is being assumed and feared that if not controlled, then the new Omicron variant BF.7 of Covid is likely to cause over million deaths in the coming months. Till now in India, there have been recorded only four cases caused by the new sub-variant. Two of which have been reported to be from Gujarat and two from Odisha

Seeing the sudden surge in number of cases in China, people now are beginning to worry that they also might get infected with Covid. Earlier, symptoms like loss of taste and smell, and shortness of breath were clear indications of Covid. However, in the current situation, the most relevant and common symptoms of Covid are soreness in throat and sickness.

Few other symptoms are currently being considered as common in India. These symptoms include runny or blocked nose, cough, hoarseness in voice, dry cough, muscle pain, fatigue, and sore throat among few others. As far as dry cough is concerned, it has been noticed that the cough begins mildly and persists and worsens over a long period of time.

As per suggestions by experts, the situation in India is most likely to remain under control since majority of the population has already gotten immunized by Omicron during the third wave of Covid.