Kites being trained by Indian Army to destroy enemy drones: Watch

In a first of a kind operation, Indian Army troops are training Kites to prey on enemy drones. The military is using trained birds and dogs for their operations, said Army officials.

This can help the security forces to tackle the menace of drones coming from across the border to Indian areas in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, during the 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise “Yudh Abhyas 22,” in Uttarakhand’s Auli, the Indian Army demonstrated the use of Kites to hunt enemy drones.

#WATCH | A Kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudhabhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Bjha3gKaNS — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022



Several cases of drones coming from Pakistan’s side and dropping consignment of drugs, guns and money in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab has often come to light.

As per the reports in ANI, recently on November 24, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered a consignment of weapons and Indian currency those were dropped by Pakistani drone in the Samba district of Jammu.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas is conducted annually between India and US with the aim of exchanging best practices, Tactics, Techniques and Procedures between the Armies of the two nations. It is a 15-day-long exercise that will focus on high altitude and extremely cold climate warfare.

Also Read: Border Security Force (BSF) shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar