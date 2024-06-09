Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay from Telangana to be part of Modi 3.0 team

Hyderabad: Two BJP MPs from Telangana are set to take oath as ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on Sunday evening.

State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, who was a member of the outgoing Cabinet, has retained his place while Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be the new face in the ministry from Telangana, party sources said.

Kishan Reddy, who held the portfolio of tourism, culture and development of the northeast region in the previous Cabinet, is likely to get Cabinet rank once again. Bandi Sanjay, the MP from Karimnagar, is likely to be made minister of state (MoS).

Kishan Reddy was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Secunderabad constituency for a second consecutive term while Bandi Sanjay was elected again from Karimnagar.

In July last year, Bandi Sanjay was removed as the BJP state president and Kishan Reddy was appointed the party chief.

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, BJP won eight out of 17 seats from Telangana. The party doubled its tally compared to 2019.

Keeping in view the increased strength, the BJP leadership decided to have two ministers from Telangana.

Arvind Dharampuri, who was re-elected from Nizamabad, former state minister Eatala Rajender and BJP national vice-president D. K. Aruna, who were elected from Malkajgiri and Mahabubnagar respectively, were the strong contenders for Cabinet berths.

However, the party preferred to retain Kishan Reddy considering his seniority and reward Bandi Sanjay, whose aggression as state BJP chief between 2020 and 2023, is largely credited for the rise of the party as a key force in the state.

The central leadership of BJP preferred Bandi Sanjay over others due to his loyalty and long association with the party.

