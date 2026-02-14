Kerala’s 10-month-old girl becomes the youngest organ donor, saves five lives

Advertisement

Kerala: 10-month-old Aalin Sherin Abraham, who lost her life in a road accident yesterday, reminds people of love, courage and humanity as she becomes the youngest organ donor of her state, Kerala.

The girl Aalin Sherin Abraham is the daughter of Arun Abraham, and Sherin Ann John who are the residents of Mallappally in Pathanamthitta.

Aalin, the little girl lost her life in a road accident as the vehicle she was travelling in got collided with another vehicle which resulted in giving her severe injuries which she later got succumbed to her injuries. The girl’s parent took a strong and courageous move at such a sorrowful time as they gave their consent to donate their daughter’s organs and saves other people’s lives.

As per the reports, the little girl’s kidneys, liver and heart valves are being donated by an organ donation process called K-SOTTO which is a government system.

The organs will reportedly be transported by road and the liver will be donated to a 10-year-old child who is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram.

Therefore, this humanly act of the deceased girl’s parents would remind us that no matter how severe the situation could be we should not forget to help other people and should not let go of any chances that we get to save or improve someone else’s lives.