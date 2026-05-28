Keralam Police registers case against 8 people over attack on ED vehicle outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence

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Thiruvananthapuram: Following the violent commotion that erupted outside the residence of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ED raids, Keralam DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar on Wednesday asserted that strict legal action is underway against those responsible for attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

Speaking to reporters on the developments in the case, the DGP stated, “After yesterday’s incident, we have taken a case and registered 8 people. We have identified others involved, too and will take action against them.”

The incident took place as ED officials were concluding searches at 10 premises across the state, including the residence of the former Chief Minister, in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

As it happened, cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday damaged vehicles belonging to ED officials on Wednesday during protests outside the residence of Pinarayi Vijayan amid an ongoing money laundering probe. Party workers were seen surrounding the car and throwing bricks at the moving vehicle.

The protest erupted as ED officials arrived at Vijayan’s residence in connection with the investigation, leading to a confrontation between CPI(M) workers and the agency personnel.

Defending the police’s preparedness during the ED search operation, DGP Chandrasekhar added, “We made arrangements based on the information we received about the ongoing raid – deployed manpower.”

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Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the state government and the Home Ministry had no information regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said the ED had not sought any support from the Keralam government for the operation and maintained that details regarding the action should be clarified by the investigating agency itself.

“The Keralam government or the Home Ministry has no information about this raid. They did not seek our support either, so we do not know the details of the operation. This question needs to be posed to the ED,” he said.

Chennithala further alleged that there had been an understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Keralam. He also asserted that his party had consistently opposed both the BJP and the CPM.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) alleged that the Enforcement Directorate raid on the residence of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was “yet another example” of central agencies being “weaponised” for political vendetta against opposition leaders.

(Source: ANI)