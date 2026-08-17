Keralam: Nearly 1 Kg MDMA seized in Palakkad, three arrested in joint drug operation

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Palakkad: A joint operation by the Palakkad North Police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotic substances and the arrest of three people at Olavakkode Junction in the early hours of Monday.

According to the officials, the arrests were made as part of the Onam Special Drive launched to curb drug trafficking. The arrested persons have been identified as Muhammad Nisil, a native of Kottayam, and Karnataka natives Muhammad Azharudeen and his wife, B. Fathima.

The police seized nearly 1 kg of MDMA from the accused. Cocaine, brown sugar, LSD stamps and hybrid ganja were also recovered during the operation.

The police had been tracking a suspected drug trafficking network for the past three days. The investigation gained a crucial lead after a person carrying ganja arrived at the railway station. Based on the information obtained from him, the DANSAF team reportedly identified and intercepted a person suspected of being a major financial source for the trafficking group. The person was travelling in a luxury car in the Olavakkode Thanaavu area on Sunday night when he was intercepted by the police. Information obtained from him subsequently helped the police track the movement of the alleged drug consignment, the officials said.

The police reportedly followed a vehicle carrying the narcotics from the Kuniyambuthur area of Tamil Nadu. After the occupants noticed the surveillance, they allegedly changed their route and attempted to enter Palakkad through Velanthavalam and Chittur.

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The vehicle was eventually intercepted at Olavakkode Junction. The suspects initially refused to stop, following which the police vehicle was positioned across their path. The suspects were then overpowered and taken into custody.

A detailed search of the vehicle began at around 2 am and continued for more than three hours. Reportedly, the accused appeared confident that the narcotics would not be discovered as they had been concealed carefully. The suspects also allegedly did not cooperate with the search. The drugs were eventually recovered at around 5 am from a specially wrapped package concealed near the vehicle’s diesel tank.

Police said the three arrested individuals are suspected to be links in a larger drug trafficking network. The investigation has now been intensified to identify the other members of the alleged network and determine the extent of their involvement in the operation.

The latest seizure comes as authorities step up surveillance and enforcement measures ahead of the Onam season, when police agencies traditionally intensify efforts against the movement and distribution of narcotic substances.

(Source: ANI)