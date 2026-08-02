Death toll rises to 8, 13 injured after properties damaged, landslides and waterlogging in Keralam

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Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall has caused destruction to properties, landslides, waterlogging, has claimed 8 lives and injured 13 people in Keralam.

As per reports, it has been learned that around eight people have been reported missing due to this incident.

The reports claim that more than 20 houses were completely damaged and around 195 houses were partially damaged due heavy rainfall caused natural occurring.

People living in the affected area have been shifted to a safer spot, relief camps across the state.

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VD Satheesan has announced assistance for the families who have lost their family members, homes or livelihoods.

Relief operation is ongoing in the area with people’s representatives and volunteers involvement.

Yesterday, the deaths for this cause was reportedly said to be three which included one woman. Red alert was issued by IMD in which he warned of extremely heavy rainfall.

More details are awaited.