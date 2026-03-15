Kerala woman harassed and abused at hostel in Bengaluru, accused arrested

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Bengaluru: A 28-year-old Kerala woman was allegedly harassed, abused in a hostel by a man in Indiranagar area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. The man also reportedly tried to assault her.

The victim is identified as a 28-year-old woman and the accused is identified as Manu Sharma.

Manu was staying in the same hostel and was reportedly harassing her from many days because he wanted to be have a relationship with her. Even after being rejected multiple times he kept on harassing her and things heated up on Wednesday when Manu started shouting at her and using abusive and vulgar language and making remarks on other women staying in the hostel.

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As per the complaint lodged in the local police station, Manu also attempted to physically assault the victim and her friend during the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Manu Sharma and arrested him.