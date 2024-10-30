Kerala: Three including Veerarkavu temple chief arrested in Kasaragod fireworks incident

Kasaragod: Three people, including the Veerarkavu Temple Committee President, have been arrested in connection with the fireworks accident that injured 154 people during the Theyyam festival celebrations at the temple, the Nileshwaram police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during the Kaliyattam festival at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple in the early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan confirmed that 154 people were injured in a fireworks accident during a festival celebration in Veerarkavu Temple in Kerala’s Kasargod.

“Shocking news came from Nileshwaram in Kasargod district last night. About 154 people have been injured and admitted to different hospitals. This Theyyam festival is a custom of the people of North Malabar. Every family is conducting the Theyyam. The Theyyam starts from this Veerarkavu Temple. This is the start of this year’s Theyyam,” Unnithan told ANI.

The explosion was reported from the firework storage area of the Veerarkavu Temple temple in Kasargod. The injured victims have been admitted to various hospitals.

“The incident took place at around 12.30 am during the annual Kaliyattam festival at the Anjootambalam Veerarkavu Temple. Injured have been admitted to various hospitals.”By the grace of God, only 150 people were injured in this incident. The police were not vigilant about this festival,” Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan said.

