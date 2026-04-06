Kerala Techie lost in dense forest survives on water, Rescued after four days

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Karnataka: A 36-year-old IT professional woman trekker got lost in a forest and was rescued on Monday after four days in the Thadiyandamol hills of Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

The lost trekker, GS Sharanya, a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode district of Kerala, was trekking with a 10 member group to the Thadiyandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu, Karnataka when she deviated from the trek and got lost in the dense forest with only a 500ml water bottle, no mobile network and no food.

She was reported to have reached the Thadiyandamol trekking base around 7 am that day. Later, she failed to return, which lead to a search operation soon after. She was rescued after her friends alerted the authorities about her disappearance.

Speaking about her ordeal, she said that after reaching the homestay at a nearby village, she began trekking at 8am and reached the peak by 10.40am. Saranya along with the group started to descend. However, she got separated from the group as she was in a hurry and when she tried to search for them she got lost in the dense forest.

As she failed to return the homestay, the owner caller her to inquiry about it. At that time, she sought her help and said “I told him I had lost my way and asked him to inform the authorities.”

She tried to contact her friends by sending a message but her phone died before she could hit the send button. At 2.45 pm.

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As the phone got switched off, she tried shouting to ask for help but no one answered her.

walked out to the rescuers with a smile, recounting how she survived alone in the dense forest with limited resources and fading hope of contact.

Saranya then sat on a big rock near a stream and waited for rescue.

“I didn’t carry food since it was considered an easy trek. I survived on three litres of water every day.”

She also added that she wasn’t very scared during that time even though she was stranded in a forest all alone.

She was eventually spotted by a group of locals in a remote patch of the forest “where nobody usually goes”, according to members of the rescue team.