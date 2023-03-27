Kerala: Sub-inspector suspended after man dies in police custody

Thiruvananthapuram: A sub-inspector was suspended on Sunday after a man, whom he allegedly assaulted, died in police custody in Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

Sub-inspector Jimmy Jose of Hill Palace Police Station in Thrippunithura has allegedly slapped Manoharan (51), who was nabbed for “drunken driving” on Saturday night during a routine vehicle inspection. Manohar was brought to the police station, where he collapsed and was later declared dead by doctors.

In wake of the incident, Ernakulam City Police Commissioner, Sethuraman, issued an order to suspend the sub-inspector.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report reportedly indicated that Manoharan had a cardiac arrest and also had symptoms of heart-related disease, causing his death.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress and BJP carried out protest marches towards the Hill Palace Police Station, calling for immediate action against all policemen involved in the alleged “custodial torture and death of Manoharan”.

Ajayan, a local man, told that Manoharan, a daily wage worker, was a person who had never consumed liquor in his life. He has a small family, consisting of his wife and two children.