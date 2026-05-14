Kerala Student Pursuing PhD kills self in Goa
A grieving incident took place in which a Kerala Student Pursuing PhD identified as Arjun Sabu kills self at rented flat in Goa.
Panaji: A 26-year-old PhD student from Kerala allegedly kills self at a rented flat in Goa, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased is identified as Arjun Sabu. He was pursuing his second-year PhD studies in Goa. According to police, he was found hanging at his rented accommodation late on Tuesday night.
Officials said a purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, though its contents have not been disclosed.
As per reports, the body was later sent for post-mortem examination.
Police have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances leading to his death.
Further investigation into this matter is underway.
Another such incident took place in which a third-year MBBS student of Kota Government Medical College kills self by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Aakashvani Colony of Kota on October 25, 2025.
The deceased student has been identified as Prachi Meena, a medical student was suffering from depression after poor grades in a recent examination.
As per reports, Meena allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in a room in her house on Friday at noon, police said. Her sister noticed her hanging and called the neighbours for help.
Also Read: MBBS Student Kills Self Over Poor Grades In Kota