Kerala Records Another Monkeypox Case, Tally Reaches at 5

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has registered its fifth monkeypox case, State Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

“A 30-year-old man presently under treatment in Malappuram has tested positive for the virus. He arrived from the UAE on July 27 to the Kozhikode airport. His contacts which included his parents and two of his friends have been isolated,” said George.

While one positive patient for monkeypox has fully recovered and discharged, three others are convalescing in a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

However, the first monkeypox case death was reported in Thrissur on Monday and the health authorities are now studying the case to see if the information was withheld when he arrived in the state, last month.

After arriving, he had reportedly played football with his friend the next day. Twenty-one of his immediate contacts have been asked to isolate themselves and are being monitored.