Kerala rain death toll rises to 15, seven missing

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Floods and landslides cause havoc after claiming 15 lives, of which 7 people are missing, torrential rains continue to play havoc across Kerala leading to widespread floods and landslides.

Various search and rescue operations are underway in flood and landslide hit districts including the ones assisted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire & Rescue Service, police personnel and local residents.

Over 11, 000 people in flood affected regions have been shifted to 316 relief camps State Government led byChief Minister V.D.

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Satheesan had initiated rescue operations in search of stranded victims.

The state government will provide a cash amount of R 10,000 towards funeral expenses for families of the deceased and would examine compensation for the crop loss.

IMD stated it was expecting heavy rain in certain districts of Kerala and has advised to residents of landslide-prone areas to stay prepared.