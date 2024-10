Kerala: Over 150 injured in fireworks accident in Kasargod

Kasargod (Kerala): More than 150 people were injured in a fireworks accident in Kerala’s Neeleswaram of Kasargod district on Monday midnight, the police said.

Eight people are in serious condition due to the accident.

The injured have shifted to hospitals for further treatment.

More details awaited.

(Inputs From ANI)

