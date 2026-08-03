Kerala on heavy rainfall alert, government shuts school

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Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that three weather stations have recorded moe than 100 mm of rain in just 1 day in Kerala. The areas that are reportedly facing heavy rainfall are Pathanamthitta and the Sabarimala.

Venkurinji has been recorded of heaviest rainfall in the state with 104.5 mm, after that Udumbannoor gets 103 mm of rainfall and Cheruthoni 101.5 mm.

A warning has been raised for the Ranni area regarding the rise of water levels and rivers. This may also increase the risk of flooding. For precautions, people living in low-lying areas have been asked to stay alert and move to safer places if needed.

The Kerala government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several affected districts.

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Disaster management teams are monitoring the situation, and relief work is underway as more heavy rain is expected in the coming days.

Yesterday due to heavy rainfall in the state, landslides, waterlogging, destruction to properties was witnessed with 8 people losing their lives, thirteen people sustaining injuries.

The reports claim that more than 20 houses were completely damaged and around 195 houses were partially damaged due heavy rainfall caused natural occurring.

VD Satheesan has announced assistance for the families who have lost their family members, homes or livelihoods.