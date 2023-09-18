Kerala man gives triple talaq to wife through WhatsApp, complaint filed

Thiruvananthapuram: In a distressing incident, a woman from Dakshina Kannada district of Kerala has lodged a complaint with the Sullia police against her husband, accusing him of delivering an instantaneous triple talaq via WhatsApp.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rasheed from Thrissur in Kerala, had tied the knot with the woman from Jayanagar in Dakshina Kannada district seven years ago. Rasheed, presently employed overseas, left his wife in Sullia during her second child delivery after having taken her abroad two years ago. The couple has two daughters.

Despite some reported discord recently, the couple had managed to resolve their issues earlier with the intervention of older individuals. However, Abdul Rasheed has allegedly opted for the controversial practice of triple talaq to seek a divorce, conveyed through WhatsApp.

Following the incident, the Sullia police has initiated an investigation into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.