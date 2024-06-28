Kerala man dies as upper berth collapses on him during train journey

New Delhi: In a tragic and rare incident a man from Kerala died as the upper birth fell on him during train journey. He was critically injured following the incident and one week after succumbed to the injury while undergoing treatment. The reason behind the collapsing of the upper birth seat is said to be wrong chaining.

The victim was travelling from Thrissur to New Delhi on June, 16 when this unfortunate incident took place.

The deceased, a 62 year old man hails from Ponnani in Malappuram. He was working as an LIC agent. On that day he reportedly boarded the Ernakulam-Hazat Nizamuddin express on the night of June 15 along with his friend Muhammed.

On that day Alikan was on the lower berth. The incident took place when the train was passing through Telangana. The co-passengers informed to the TTE about the incident. He was than given medical treatment at a local hospital at Warangal. However, by then the train had covered more than 100 km following the incident. Later, he was shifted to another hospital in Hyderabad where he underwent a major surgery. But later on Monday he passed away.

Reportedly, Railway Police have registered a case in this connection.