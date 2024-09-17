Kerala lottery result today: Check winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-433 lottery

New Delhi: The result of the Sthree Sakthi SS-433 lottery of the Kerala State Lottery Department has been released today. Reportedly, the draw took place today at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Reportedly, the first prize winner will receive a bumper Rs 75 lakh. Similarly, the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners will get Rs 5,000 each while the consolation prize owner will get Rs 8000.

Here is the details of the lucky winners:

The first prize goes to number SM 129053 (KANHANGAD) with Agent name: A Sudheesh A, Agency No: S 6122. Prize amount Rs 75 lakh.

The second prize goes to number SF 288605 (IRINJALAKKUDA) with Agent Name: Dhanya Anoop, Agency No: R 7806. Prize amount Rs 10 lakh.

To verify Kerala lottery results, winners can visit the Kerala Lottery Department’s official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in, or, visit Gorky Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram in person, where the lottery draw is announced.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal submits resignation as Delhi CM to LG Saxena