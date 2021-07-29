Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: A day after Kerala recorded more than 22,000 Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a complete weekend lockdown on July 31 and August 1.

The government is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control.

As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

COVID-19 regulations in Kerala are based on a seven-day average of Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Local Self-Government Institutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 20,000 for the second successive day. A statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 22,056 people tested positive after 1,96,902 samples were sent for testing. Prior to that on Tuesday, 22,129 people had tested positive.

