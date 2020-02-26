Kerala High Court

Kerala HC bans strikes, protests in educational campuses

By KalingaTV Bureau
Kochi : The Kerala High Court on Wednesday banned all forms of strikes and protests in educational campuses in the state.

The court gave this order after going through 25 petitions filed by various educational institutions in the state which highlighted that numerous working days are being lost to protests and strikes by the students.

The court made it clear that it’s a right of a student to study and hence other students cannot forcefully do anything that prevents this by unleashing protests which disrupt studies.

But the court said there is no problem to hold discussions on various topics but under this pretext, no student should be forced to take part in strikes or protests.

The court also pointed out that the authorities can take the help of the police to see that these rules are not broken and can take legal steps against those who violate these directions.

(IANS)

