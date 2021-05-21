Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government extended the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus till May 30. The ongoing lockdown which began on May 8 was supposed to end on May 23.

Earlier, triple lockdown had been in place in four districts in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram while the general lockdown was extended till May 23.

According to the reports, it has been decided to lift the ‘triple lockdown’ imposed in four districts except Malappuram due to the test positivity rate being higher than 25% and rising positive cases of deadly coronavirus.

Lockdown in Kerala is extended till 30 May. Tomorrow onwards, no triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur as active cases have come down and TPR is below 25%. Triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 21, 2021

Meanwhile,Kerala reported 29,673 COVID-19 cases, 41,032 recoveries and 142 deaths in last 24 hours, according to CM Pinarayi Vijayan.