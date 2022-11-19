Kerala couple invites Indian Army to their marriage, writes ‘because of you we are getting married happily’

A couple from Kerala has invited Indian Army to their marriage. The man and the woman have expressed their gratefulness to the soldiers in the Invitation, sent to Indian Army along with a hand note. The Indian Army posted it on their official Twitter handle that went viral within no time while netizens came up with comments praising the couple and Indian Army.

The hand note in the Wedding Invitation card of the Kerala couple reads, “Dear heroes, We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10th. We are truly thankful for your love, determination and the true patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe. Because of you we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us all happy days with our loved ones. Because of you we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you to our special day. We wish your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us. Yours sincerely, Rahul and Karthika.”

Posting the said wedding invitation on the official twitter handle Indian Army replied, “#IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life.”

And the post earned some really good comments. A user wrote, “The post has so far earned more than 88 thousand likes just in one day.”

Another user mentioned it writing, “the best to express the love we’ve in our hearts for our real heroes,” while another Instagram user wrote, “Such a lovely gesture.”

And yet another user commented, “The line which is covered with the red box is 1000% true.”