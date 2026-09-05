8 killed after car collides with parked lorry in Kerala

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Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic incident took place in which at least eight passengers killed after a speeding car collided with a parked lorry in Kerala’s Thrissur district late on Friday night. It is being said that the students who were boarded in the car was all students from Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place around 11:40 pm at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam, Thrissur on the National Highway-66.

The car was hit by the lorry when it was heading from Guruvayur towards Kodungallur.

Following the incident, eight dead bodies have been recovered from the vehicles after they died on the spot when the accident took place.

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The victims of the incident are identified as seven students from a college in Tamil Nadu and the eighth person who died is identified as the driver of the car.

Fire brigade personnel used a hydraulic cutter to cut open the wrecked vehicle. The bodies have been taken for post-mortem.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.