20 injured after bus carrying 35 passengers crashes into petrol pump in Kerala

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Thiruvananthapuram: At least 20 people sustained injuries after a tourist bus carrying 35 passengers crashed into a petrol pump in Kerala as it swerved to avoid 2-wheeler today.

The incident occurred when the bus was boarded with people who were travelling to attend a wedding.

As per reports, the CCTV captured the whole incident that revealed that the bus was trying to handle the situation when a two-wheeler suddenly, the bus driver turned across the road.

The driver applied the brakes and also turned the bus to avoid getting into any crash with the two wheeler and it ended up hitting the side of the petrol pump.

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The injured persons of this incident include children and elderly people. The incident also left several boarded passengers trapped inside.

Following the incident, locals rushed to help the trapped passengers and the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment in ambulances.

The CCTV footage of the area is being examined and investigation into this matter has also been started to know the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.