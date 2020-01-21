Kejriwal
(Photo: IANS)

Kejriwal to file nomination Today

By IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal reached the office of the Returning Officer (RO) at the Jamnagar House here to file his nominations on Tuesday, the last day of filing the papers.

Kejriwal is fighting polls from the New Delhi Assembly seat.

He was accompanied by his family, including parents, and party leaders Pankaj Gupta and Gopal Mohan.

There was a huge crowd of candidates at the SDM office since morning as Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination.

The supporters of other candidates accused the police of giving “VIP treatment” to the Chief Minister. Kejriwal faced protest from the candidates and their supporters contesting against him at the .

