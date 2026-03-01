Kejriwal to address rally at Jantar Mantar after Court relief in Excise Case

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a public rally at Jantar Mantar today, March 1 at 11 am, the party’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Saturday.

The rally comes a day after a special court discharged Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that the Delhi Police had initially denied permission for the rally but later allowed it after discussions with senior officials.

“Tomorrow, Sunday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Jantar Mantar. Initially, Delhi Police stated that the rally could not be held. After talks with senior police officials, the rally will now take place as scheduled at 11 am,” Bharadwaj said.

Earlier, Bharadwaj had criticized the BJP following the initial denial of permission. In a post on X, he alleged that despite prior written notice and preparations for the event, permission was cancelled at the last moment. He accused the ruling party of attempting to suppress voices of protest and asserted that the country runs by the Constitution.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in connection with the excise policy case. The court observed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s case could not withstand judicial scrutiny and stood “discredited in its entirety.”

AAP leaders welcomed and celebrated the court’s order.

Meanwhile, the CBI has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court’s decision.