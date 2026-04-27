Kejriwal skips judge, New Delhi Liquor Policy Row Escalates

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New Delhi: A fresh legal and political standoff has emerged in New Delhi as Arvind Kejriwal refuses to appear before a Delhi High Court judge in connection with the liquor policy case, escalating tensions around the ongoing proceedings.

Kejriwal has taken a firm position, declaring he will not attend hearings conducted by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and has formally communicated his stance through a letter. He has framed his decision as a form of satyagraha, signaling a protest rooted in non-cooperation. The AAP leader has also indicated plans to challenge the judge’s decision not to step aside from the case.

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The controversy stems from Kejriwal’s earlier request seeking the judge’s recusal, citing concerns over perceived bias linked to certain associations. However, the court dismissed the request, maintaining that there was no substantial evidence to support such claims and emphasizing the importance of judicial integrity.

With Kejriwal now refusing participation in the proceedings, the case has entered a complicated phase, raising questions about legal strategy, courtroom protocol, and the broader political implications of his move.