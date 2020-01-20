Kejriwal
Kejriwal misses deadline for filing nomination

By IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday missed the deadline for filing his nomination because of his massive roadshow and will now file it on Tuesday.

The filing of nominations was allowed between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was not able to reach the office of the sub-divisional magistrate as he was stuck in the roadshow.

Kejriwal said he will now file the nomination for the New Delhi Assembly seat on Tuesday morning, which is the last day of filing nominations.

 

