Kejriwal casts vote, hopes for a hat-trick

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cast his vote here along with his family, saying he is hopeful for a third term in the office.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener is contesting for a third time from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. If re-elected, it will be a hat-trick for him from the seat, as well as in the Chief Minister’s office.

Kejriwal cast his vote at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

He was accompanied by his parents, wife and son — a first-time voter.

His daughter, who took a sabbatical to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party, was however not seen with the family.

The party and its leaders did not speak about the reason for her skipping the voting with the family. However, the time for voting is till 6 p.m.

Sharing a photo with his family, Kejriwal tweeted: “Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy.”

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Kejriwal said he wants more women to come out and cast their votes.

“All should go and cast their votes, it can be for any party but all should vote. I specially urge women to step out and vote. Sometimes it happens that women stay back at home and do not cast their votes. No one should be at home today.”

Kejriwal said he is confident that people will vote for work and development in the elections and hopes that the AAP will be elected for a third time.

Before stepping out for voting, Kejriwal took blessings from his parents and shared a video of the same.

Kejriwal is being challenged by BJP’s Sunil Yadav and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal from the New Delhi constituency.