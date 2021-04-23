Kejriwal apologizes for live telecast of PM-CMs meet on Covid-19

By WCE 5
kejriwal live stream
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to follow the government protocol when the latter’s office did a live telecast of the internal meeting on tackling Covid-19 on Friday between the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of different states. Kejriwal later apologized for his act after Modi expressed displeasure.

The Prime Minister had called a virtual meeting of the chief ministers of the states severely affected by Covid-19 on Friday. During this, Modi came to know that this internal meeting is being broadcast live by Arvind Kejriwal’s office. Modi rebuked Kejriwal, saying “It is against government protocol that a sitting Chief Minister of a state live telecasts an in-house meeting. It is not fair. We should follow the government protocol.”

Kejriwal apologized, saying “If I have committed any mistake then I apologize for it. Whatever instructions have been directed in the meeting on Friday, we will follow those instructions.”

Central government sources alleged that during this virtual meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister made political statements instead of making suggestions to tackle the Covid-19 situation. The states are being helped by plying the Oxygen Express trains by the Indian Railways, but the Delhi government did not make any such demand.

Also read: Odisha sends 15 tankers containing 250 tons of medical oxygen to other states in last 24 hours
You might also like
Nation

India situation a devastating reminder of what Coronavirus can do: WHO

Nation

Unable To Get Leave, Woman Constable’s ‘Haldi’ Ceremony Held At…

State

Odisha sends 15 tankers containing 250 tons of medical oxygen to other states in last…

State

Indian Navy Sailors Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 2500 Vacant Posts To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.